Mid Atlantic Bio Angels Group (MABA) Announces its 2nd Biotech Access Fund - Sidecar Fund II, for Accredited Investors
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) today announced the launch of its Sidecar Fund II for accredited investors. The Fund allows non-MABA member investors access to vetted private life science companies otherwise available only to MABA members.
— Yaniv Sneor, Founder of MABA
MABA’s life science investments are rigorously vetted by their 50+ members who invest their own funds and include current and past pharmaceutical and medical device executives, MDs, consultants in regulatory, toxicology, and operations, as well as several pharmaceutical and medical device companies. MABA Sidecar Fund II will only invest when MABA members invest, in the same companies, and on similar terms. The Fund expects to invest in a diverse group of portfolio companies (minimum of 5), all with varying exit timelines. It is structured as an open-ended fund, seeking initial returns within five years, and limiting administrative fees to the first two years.
Yaniv Sneor, Founder of MABA, noted: “We are delighted to provide access to our vetted deal flow to a wider group of investors who seek exposure to this unique asset class as part of their investment portfolios.”
About Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA)
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (MABA) is an angel investor group focused on new and emerging life science companies, investing exclusively in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and life science company venture arms wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. Learn more at bioangels.net.
