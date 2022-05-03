Submit Release
UZBEKISTAN, May 3 - Congratulations from foreign leaders and partners on the occasion of Ramadan Hayit

Leaders of foreign states and governments, heads of international and regional organizations, prominent foreign political and public figures, and representatives of the clergy around the world have been sending congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan Hayit – Eid al-Fitr to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

They express deep respect for the leader and the multinational people of Uzbekistan.

During these blessed and bright days, foreign leaders and partners sincerely wish us peace, happiness, well-being and prosperity, as well as support further development of friendship and multifaceted cooperation.

Congratulatory messages have been sent by:

The King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan,

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi,

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi,

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, 

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov,

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,

President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Emir of the State of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said,

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo,

President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte,

President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob,

President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad,

President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas,

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,

Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,

Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah,

Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong,

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev,

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri,

Grand Imam of Egypt, the head of the Al-Azhar complex, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed El-Tayeb,

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshükür Pashazade.

Greetings continue to come.

Source: UzA

