Microsoft Picks edForce As Its Silver Learning Partner

Microsoft has picked edForce, the fastest growing digital workforce upskilling company, as their Silver Learning Partner.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft has picked edForce, the fastest growing digital workforce upskilling company, as their Silver Learning Partner. Through this partnership edForce has distinguished itself in the niche area of Cloud Computing, and joined the elite rank of Microsoft Silver Partners.

This milestone establishes edForce’s high caliber, industry aligned and innovative workforce upskilling solutions in Microsoft technologies. With this partnership, the company would start providing Microsoft’s latest courses and certifications to its customers, which includes Infosys, LnT, Mindtree, Intuit, Boston Scientific, Synechron, and ITC Infotech, among others.

Speaking on this development, Mrinal Bagaria, COO & Co-Founder, edForce said, ‘By joining hands with Microsoft we will be able to gain early access to their emerging technologies and latest courses and certifications, consolidate our digital upskilling solutions, and further our commitment to our customers' advancement. We are always looking to enhance our offerings and this partnership is a big step towards that - helping us to improve our efficiency, and deliver superior learning solutions to our customers.”

About edForce
edForce is a new-age workforce upskilling company based out of Bangalore, India. Driven by veterans from the software training industry, and funded by some of the leading angel investors, edForce seeks to redefine the way digital workforce upskilling is delivered by using modern learning approaches, and methods including Live Online (VILT) classes, CloudLabs, Gamification, Blended Learning, and Micro-Learning.

To learn more, visit www.edforce.co

