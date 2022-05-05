Premier IAM Vendor Ilantus Products Cinches 5th Award in 1 Year
Thinking ahead, the company engineered its flagship Converged IAM product Compact Identity, to serve the midmarket with IAM at a more affordable price.
Compact Identity was engineered to work seamlessly in the cloud environment for the mid-market. We offer the most capable and robust cloud Converged IAM product in the market today.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus Products has received the ‘Cloud Company of the Year’ Award at the Golden Feather Awards 2022 hosted by National Feather Awards.
— Binod Singh, Chairman and Founder, Ilantus
The award was in response to the company’s keen progress in the cloud security area.
“Our flagship Converged IAM product Compact Identity was engineered to serve the midmarket. It was also engineered to work seamlessly in a cloud environment, the preferred mode of operation by customers today. We have leveraged countless features of cloud computing to make our offering the most capable and robust cloud Converged IAM product on the market today. Our application connector factory that integrates with cloud-based APIs is the most powerful available anywhere, and our product is engineered to be implemented in-house by semi-skilled staff – something that no other IAM product can boast”, says Ilantus Products Chairman Binod Singh.
When asked what the shortcomings of most cloud security providers are, Ilantus Products Founder CTO Pramod Bhaskar said “Most companies see the public cloud as a bandwagon to jump on. They commit to cloud technology to a fault. The truth is that old technologies like on-premises and private cloud enterprise software and cybersecurity tools still have some presence. Customers should not be required to rip and replace, but have their hands held as they make the transition. Ilantus Products empowers its customers to switch to the public cloud using a step-by-step process and allowing for parts of the Identity and Access Management environment to remain in older deployment modes. This enables customers to adopt gradually rather than being forced to make monumental changes all at once. It is also noteworthy that we still support Single Sign-on (SSO) to legacy thick-client and homebrewed apps because many companies are still using such software. Jumping the bandwagon is easy but fostering an environment in which old and new technologies can interoperate is a challenge.”
Compact Identity has won 4 other awards since early 2021, including “Most Innovative in Converged IAM” at the 9th Annual Global Infosec Awards by Cyber Defence Magazine at the RSA Conference 2021, the National Feather Award in 2 categories - “Award for Innovation in Cybersecurity” and “Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year”, and ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ at the Martech Awards 2022.
The company has been recognized by top industry analysts like Gartner, Kuppingercole, and Frost & Sullivan, being featured in all their major ‘best of' lists in the last 2 years.
Ilantus Products is a newly formed company of Ilantus Technologies. Ilantus Products sells its award-winning Converged IAM product called 'Compact Identity'. This unique “Converged IAM” product contains Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, and Privileged Access Management, all from a single dashboard.
Iana Davis
Ilantus Products
+91 99863 18977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other