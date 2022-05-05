FSG Joins Forces With Contain Inc. Upon Its Entrance into Indoor Agriculture

Image from Contain Inc Image from Contain Inc

Contain Inc. welcomes one of the nation's largest lighting distributors & electrical contractors, FSG, to their vendor list, with their entrance into indoor ag.

FSG aims to utilize its 40 years of expertise and with our partners and clients, make an immediate difference in our communities, our states and our Nation.” — Chris Hinshaw, Director of Horticulture at FSG

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contain Inc. welcomes one of the nation's largest lighting distributors and electrical contractors, FSG, to their vendor list, with their entrance into the Indoor Agriculture space. FSG has grown from a small lighting distributor in San Antonio Texas to one of the nation's largest lighting distributors and electrical contractors. The lighting giant has expanded its solution nationwide and is now scaling into the billion dollar indoor ag industry by offering lighting and control solutions to indoor growers of all types.

“Since 1982, FSG has been built on the guiding principle that hard work, dedication to excellence, and continual learning will always yield a positive result for everyone involved. Currently in the U.S, there are over 23.5 million people living in food deserts and 2/3rds of our produce is imported into the US. FSG aims to utilize its 40 years of expertise and with our partners and clients, make an immediate difference in our communities, our states and our Nation. When growing indoors, you have a partner that is committed to growing together!”

— Chris Hinshaw, Director of Horticulture at FSG

The Indoor Ag Boom

FSG joins Contain Inc's growing list of equipment vendors, which expanded to more than 60 vendors early in 2022. "We're looking forward to working with FSG to enable their clients to ﬁnd funding and get growing faster" said Nicola Kerslake, founder of Contain Inc.

The industry demand for growers isn’t the only side seeing a rise as more and more reports are outlining the industry’s potential and attractiveness for venture capitalists, companies, and investors alike. A recent Contain Inc brieﬁng paper outlined the $455mm invested in the sector in the ﬁrst quarter, as well as discussing its environmental, social and governance credentials. These have been enhanced during COVID. Leading in tech and sustainability, Indoor Agriculture is intertwined into a variety of industries, welcoming powerhouse new entrants like FSG, and swiftly rising into the mainstream.

About Contain Inc

Contain is out to empower the indoor ag industry of tomorrow. Our first and key mission is bringing easier and faster financing to controlled environment agriculture, but we aren't stopping

there. We create platforms to move the industry forward, and most importantly, find ways to make indoor ag more accessible to farmers like you. Our pre-owned farm equipment marketplace - Equipped - helps you get your farm built faster and cheaper and our microlearning platform Rooted Global offers you the opportunity to grow a little of your own food at home.

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is one of the nation’s largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40 year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services. FSG ranks among the top 20 Electrical contractors in the United States.

