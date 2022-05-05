FWC approves proposed redfish rule changes for state waters

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved proposed management regions and regulation changes for redfish in state waters.

The proposed rule changes would:

Modify the redfish management regions.

Prohibit captain and crew from retaining a bag limit when on a for-hire trip.

Reduce the off-the-water transport limit from six to four fish per person.

Increase the bag limit for the Big Bend region from one to two fish per person

Reduce the eight-fish vessel limit in each of the proposed management regions: Panhandle, Big Bend, Northeast: four fish. Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor, Southwest, Southeast: two fish.

Allow only catch-and-release fishing for redfish in the Indian River Lagoon region.

“With this new management approach, this agency is committed to continuing to work with our partners and stakeholders in finding solutions for redfish” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.

Staff plans to continue to gather input on the proposed rules and will return to the Commission for a Final Rule Hearing later this year.

The modification of redfish management regions and regulations, as part of the new management approach, will better capture regional differences and improve angler satisfaction.

For more information, including the May 2022 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational redfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Redfish.” This page will be updated with the new regulations when they take effect.