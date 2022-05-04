UAE Mission to Advance Trade, Investment and Export Opportunities for Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 4, 2022

Premier's UAE Mission to Strengthen Saskatchewan's International Relationships

Premier Scott Moe will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to increase trade and export opportunities for Saskatchewan businesses, advance investment attraction and highlight Saskatchewan's ability to help its international partners reach their food and energy security goals.

The Premier's trade mission will focus on Saskatchewan's world class natural resource, agriculture and agri-value sectors and reinforce the value of Saskatchewan's stable and reliable supply chain.

"As a major trading hub to the Middle East and North Africa for Saskatchewan exports, the UAE is a critically important trading partner for our province and we look forward to making this relationship stronger than ever," Moe said. "As a producer of some of the most sustainable agriculture, energy and mining products anywhere in the world, Saskatchewan has a lot to offer."

Saskatchewan's agricultural productivity and crop development expertise will be a focal point of the mission. The Premier will speak at the world's largest pulse industry event, the Global Pulse Confederation, where he will be joined by stakeholders including Protein Industries Canada, Global Institute for Food Security, major importers of Saskatchewan agri-food products and research institutions. Saskatchewan is a global leader in agriculture biosciences and agri-food research and has the largest pulse sector in the world.

The mission will showcase Saskatchewan as a global energy leader. The Premier will highlight the province's world-class track record in sustainable practices like carbon capture, utilization and storage at several meetings including meetings hosted by Canada's Ambassador to the UAE.

The Premier's mission will emphasize the importance of the Saskatchewan United Arab Emirates Office in Dubai, which officially opened in January. The United Arab Emirates was chosen as the location for the office because of its strategic geographic location and status as the leading trade and re-export hub for the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

Saskatchewan is Canada's largest agri-food exporter to the UAE. In 2021, the total value of Saskatchewan's exports to the UAE was C$636 million and Saskatchewan was the UAE's largest supplier of canola seed and lentils. Over the last four years, Saskatchewan exports to the UAE have grown by 117 per cent.

This is Premier Moe's first visit to the UAE. The trade mission, which runs from May 7-11, will include meetings with government and industry representatives in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

