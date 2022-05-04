Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:41 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.