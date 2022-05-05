Sage ‘n’ Bloom Offers Bespoke Flower Arrangements for Every Springtime Celebration and Milestone
We take the time to listen to what our clients want to ensure we incorporate all the details, colors, and textures into a stunning arrangement.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautiful bouquet is always a marvelous gift, whether celebrating Mother’s Day or marking a milestone like a graduation or an anniversary. Blooms can also brighten a room, a mood and add beauty to any event. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s in-house floral studio, Sage ‘n’ Bloom, offers bespoke arrangements suited for every occasion. Their team of expert florists at Sage ‘n’ Bloom creates arrangements for weddings, personal celebrations, corporate events, and installations using only the freshest flowers and a keen eye for detail.
— Scott Craig, floral designer at Sage ‘n’ Bloom
“We think of ourselves as an art studio, but we work with beautiful flowers instead of paint,” says Scott Craig, floral designer at Sage ‘n’ Bloom. “We take the time to listen to what our clients want to ensure we incorporate all the details, colors, and textures into a stunning arrangement.”
In addition to their gorgeous blooms, the floral studio offers immersive workshops for budding florists and artists of any skill level. Arrangements can be ordered online, by phone, or in-person, and Sage “n” Bloom also offers delivery or pickup.
Springtime welcomes a bevy of holidays and celebrations perfect for floral gift-giving. The menu at Sage ‘n’ Bloom offers a wide variety of arrangements, or the team can create a one-of-a-kind piece to suit any occasion.
Spring Flower Basket
The perfect hostess gift includes an everlasting ivy and a beautiful mix of colorful cut spring flowers, including snapdragons, tulips, and bright ferns to brighten any home upon arrival. Each basket consists of a small potted ivy which can be replanted and continue to bring smiles long afterward. The whitewashed basket is 9.6” in diameter with plant and flower heights reaching 12” high.
Spring Garden Planter
A spring collection of blooming plants includes Calla Lily and Kalanchoe complemented with a colorful mix of seasonal cut spring flowers of snapdragons, daisies, and roses. The planter box is 12” long by 7.5” wide 6” tall with plants.
Moss Basket with Orchids
This long-lasting orchid arrangement combines gorgeous large and mini Phalaenopsis Orchids with Kale, bright roses, and other vibrant seasonal flowers. The moss basket is 12” high and 14” in diameter and 16” tall.
Garden in a Vase Arrangement
This Mother’s Day, celebrate with a grand arrangement that stands approximately 16” tall and provides a bright, beautiful assortment of blue delphinium, orange snapdragons, and daffodils. The arrangement is completed with roses and other seasonal flowers, and greenery.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, secluded retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian is in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
