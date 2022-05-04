Family Violence Prevention Week takes place May 9-15

CANADA, May 4 - All Islanders are invited to participate in Family Violence Prevention Week May 9-15 to raise awareness and learn more about how to help prevent family violence.

This year’s theme is the Impact of Family Violence on Children and Youth. The impact on children is immense and can often affect them for the rest of their lives. Violence can cause physical and emotional harm to children and young people, whether they see it, experience it, or are impacted by it in any way.

“Family violence can happen to anyone, and at all ages. It takes many forms, with impacts that go beyond direct physical injury. I encourage all Islanders to break the silence surrounding family violence. It is vital that survivors find safety and feel heard and that we all play a part in helping to prevent violence.” - Premier Dennis King

Communities and organizations across the Island will hold events between May 9-15 including community walks, family events, workshops and information sessions. A full schedule of events can be found at Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention (PAC). May 11 is Wear Purple Day. Islanders across the province are asked to wear purple throughout the week, to help raise awareness and remember victims of violence and their families.

“It is important to recognize the signs of an abusive relationship beyond seeing signs of physical violence,” says Natalie Jameson, Minister responsible for the Status of Women. “If you know or suspect someone is being abused, reach out and tell them that there is help available and that they are not alone.”

“We all have a role to play in ending family violence,” says Danya O’Malley, co-chair of the Family Violence Prevention Week. “Even if we are not experiencing violence ourselves, there are actions we as bystanders can take that could help save a life.”

The Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention (PAC) was established in 1995 to provide education and awareness about family violence prevention and its mandate was recently renewed for 2019-2024.

Backgrounder

Ways to support someone in an abusive or violent relationship include:

looking for “red flags” that may indicate someone is being abused, such as a partner constantly checking up on them or trying keep them away from family and friends;

speaking to the person privately and letting them know you are willing to listen and help if you are worried about them;

providing the person with information on community resources and encouraging them to seek protection; and

if you think someone you know is in danger, call 9-1-1.

Still not sure how to respond? There are professionals who can help.

PEI Family Violence Prevention Services: Confidential information and support are available 24/7 by phone, text, or chat (1-800-240-9894 or PEI Family Violence Prevention Services)

Victim Services: 902-368-4582 (Charlottetown), 902-888-8218 (Summerside)

PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre: 1-888-368-8055

