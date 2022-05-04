Submit Release
Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – May 4, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

There will be no video update this week, and there are no changes to the existing seasons that are currently open for Chinook Salmon fishing. At the time of this update there are not a lot of salmon in Idaho, but there are a lot on their way based on recent counts at Bonneville Dam. We have not documented any harvest, but you can expect fishing to start picking up in the next few weeks in the Clearwater drainage and Lower Salmon River fisheries.

For more information on this year's Chinook run, check out the links below. 

