New Haven Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5001282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stephanie Shaw

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2022 @ 1554 hours

STREET: Lake Dunmore Rd

TOWN: Salisbury

WEATHER: rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emmalee Smith

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor bumps/bruises

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time operator #1 was traveling south on Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury, Vt. Op#1 advised she fell asleep which resulted in Veh #1 exiting the southbound lane, traveling through the northbound lane and coming to an uncontrolled rest with its front end into a tree located on the property at 1766 Lake Dunmore Road. Vt State Police were assisted by Salisbury Fire Dept and Rescue. Veh #1 was removed by Boondock Towing.