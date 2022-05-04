I-10 Weekend Travel Alert: Closures in Phoenix area (May 6-9)

PHOENIX – Interstate 10 drivers in the Phoenix area should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use alternate routes as needed this weekend (May 6-9) due to freeway closures needed for improvement projects on the east and west sides of the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following weekend closures are scheduled along I-10:

Westbound I-10 closed between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (May 8) for utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detours : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in the Chandler/Tempe areas and use westbound US 60 to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on northbound Loop 101 also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Please Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) for sign removal.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (May 7) for permanent lane striping and other work as part of pavement improvement project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Fairway Drive and Dysart Road also closed. : Eastbound I-10 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure. Westbound I-10 closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 9) for permanent lane striping and other work as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue also closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes. Drivers in the East Valley also can consider using northbound/westbound Loop 101 to travel across the Valley and reconnect with westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.