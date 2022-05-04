Newly Launched Cluster Drives eCommerce Success Through Reliable Sales and Product Catalog Data
Cluster brings together the only cross-channel eCommerce data with AI/ML infused product identification technology for marketplaces and online enterprises
Realizing that organizations today rely on several data sources, Cluster’s mission is to normalize all data sources and become the backbone for accurate reporting and decision-making, across the board”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 4, 2022 – Palo Alto, Calif. and Tel Aviv – Cluster, the most reliable eCommerce data source for marketplaces and online brands, has officially launched (operating under Algopix Holdings Ltd.), providing the only cross-channel eCommerce data in real time, by leveraging the most comprehensive digital point-of-sale (POS) and normalized catalog data in the market.
— Ori Greenberg
According to CEO Ori Greenberg, “Realizing that organizations today rely on several data sources, both internal and external, Cluster’s mission is to normalize all data sources and become the backbone for accurate reporting and decision-making, across the board.”
Cluster provides data tracked from global eCommerce channels including Amazon, Walmart.com and eBay, accounting for over 80% of eCommerce sales business – and growing. This enables enterprises to normalize and enhance their catalog data, track pricing, market and demand fluctuations, competitive promotions, find the optimal assortment, recruit power sellers, and more.
Andrew Matthews, 15-year CPG industry veteran and newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Cluster, adds, “Shoppers are buying across channels and across borders, expecting a seamless customer experience regardless of the point of purchase. Data can no longer be captured by channel or in silos. In order to have full visibility into the entire eCommerce story, cross-channel, real-time data is critical to success.”
About Cluster
Online shopping channels are accelerating and spilling across borders to create a limitless retail environment for consumers. What’s more, enterprises today rely on multiple internal and external data sources to run their businesses. That is why Cluster brings together and enhances the most granular, accurate, cross-channel eCommerce data, so marketplaces and online brands can operate from one single source of truth, and create the best buying experience for their shoppers.
As a global team of API-as-a-product innovators, we help online enterprises thrive by providing the right data to enable smarter, more informed business decisions. By building the industry’s most comprehensive product catalog, coupled with our proprietary AI and ML technology, our customers have full visibility across globally tracked channels including Amazon, Walmart.com and eBay, from over 1 billion products analyzed, over 23 million brands analyzed, and over 80,000 digital POS data providers. At Cluster, we're bringing together reliable eCommerce data so enterprises can know more to grow more. For more information, visit www.datacluster.com.
About Algopix Holdings Ltd.
Cluster and Algopix are both brands of Algopix Holdings Ltd., with headquarters in the US and Israel. The company is backed by top Silicon Valley VC firms such as SVDC, XSeed Capital, UpWest and Interlace Ventures.
