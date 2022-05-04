Submit Release
Library Awards More than $250,000 to Inaugural Projects Highlighting Uses of Digital Collections

The Library of Congress today announced that three grants, totaling $250,000, have been awarded from the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative through a program available to Libraries, Archives, Museums, Minority-Serving Higher Education Institutions and Artists/Scholars.

The 2022 awardees — Huston-Tillotson University in Texas, Kenton County Public Library in Kentucky, and Maya Cade, founder of the Black Film Archive in New York — will use these funds to support imaginative uses, remixes and reuses of the Library’s digital collections centering on the lives, histories and experiences of Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.

