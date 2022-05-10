The Link & Option Center Streamlines IM+CANS Submissions with EnSoftek’s DrCloudEHR
The Link & Option Center streamlines submitting CANS/HRA Assessments to the Illinois HFS IM+CANS Production Portal with EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR.
After consulting with the EnSoftek team, it soon became clear that DrCloudEHR would allow us to streamline our existing processes and revolutionize the way we submit CANS/HRA Assessments.”PORTLAND, OR, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnSoftek Inc., provider of the purpose-built DrCloudEHR solution, is happy to share that The Link & Option Center was certified to batch submit CANS/HRA Assessments to the HFS IM+CANS Production Portal for the state of Illinois from DrCloudEHR, significantly reducing the time and effort required for manual submissions.
— Dr. Twin Green
The team at The Link & Option Center has been using DrCloudEHR since last year and is now successfully submitting Illinois Medicaid Comprehensive Assessment of Needs and Strengths (IM+CANS) assessments.
“We knew that addressing the IM+CANS submission requirement was looming on the horizon,” said Dr. Twin Green, Founder and CEO of The Link & Option Center. “After consulting with the EnSoftek team, it soon became clear that DrCloudEHR would allow us to streamline our existing processes and revolutionize the way we submit CANS/HRA Assessments.”
“We are delighted to achieve this milestone in our growing partnership with The Link & Option Center team and are committed to helping them achieve their goals for years to come,” said EnSoftek CEO Ramana Reddy.
Similar to many EnSoftek customers, The Link & Option Center is constantly responding to an ever-changing landscape of federal and state compliance requirements. With the deadline to incorporate time-consuming submission procedures, the team realized the need for an EHR technology partner that would collaborate with them within a configurable solution to meet their current and future needs.
“Our IM+CANS integration is another example of EnSoftek’s commitment to the evolving needs of Illinois behavioral health providers,” said Masoud Rabie, Chief Growth Officer of EnSoftek Inc. “A provider’s time is a valuable resource, and we are excited to offer this feature to save time and comply with regulations.”
About EnSoftek Inc.
EnSoftek empowers behavioral health organizations to provide better outcomes for their clients and modernize their business operations with DrCloudEHR. Our industry-leading cloud-based EHR solution maximizes clinician success, improves engagement, and simplifies work across the entire care continuum, including tracking treatment outcomes. The EnSoftek community includes addiction treatment, mental health, I/DD, long-term care companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.
