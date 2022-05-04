Submit Release
Two Fatalities Occur in Cumberland River Boating Incident

Wednesday, May 04, 2022 | 02:21pm

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn.--- A 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman lost their lives on Tuesday, May 3 in a boating incident on the Cumberland River.  Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about a capsized boat near the upper end of the Cumberland City Island near river mile 104 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Agency reports stated that Michael W. Mabes and Cynthia M Taylor from the Montgomery County community of Woodlawn were pronounced deceased on the scene.  Both occupants were not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Local agencies assisting were Stewart County Sheriff Department, Stewart County Fire Rescue, Stewart County EMS, and the Cumberland City Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. There have been eight boating fatalities on Tennessee waters this year.

---TWRA---

TWRA Region I

Two Fatalities Occur in Cumberland River Boating Incident

