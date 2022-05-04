Cunningham Statement on Roe v. Wade

Trenton – Senator Sandra Bolden Cunningham issued the following statement on the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

“I am deeply disturbed by reports that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. If the draft decision holds it will be detrimental to women’s rights more broadly and undoubtedly fatal for many. While I am grateful we took action to protect the rights of women here in New Jersey, we cannot stand idly by while the health and wellbeing of women around the country is in jeopardy. Instead of moving forward, we are moving backwards. It is my hope that elected officials at all levels of government will take action to shield their residents from this harrowing decision.”