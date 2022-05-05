How to Start a LLC in American Samoa Online
A limited liability company (also known as LLC) is a separate legal entity that one can form in American Samoa.PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A limited liability company (also known as LLC) is a separate legal entity that one can form in American Samoa. This legal structure combines the protection from liability offered by a corporation with the simpler governance structure and flexibility of a partnership.
LLCS shield personal assets, regardless of whether one's LLC has just one member or more members.
American Samoa Launched a New Portal
Setting up an LLC in American Samoa is convenient, simple, and quick. This is why any person from any country or US state can set up a dedicated LLC (Limited Liability Corporation). One will be happy to know that American Samoa launched its “LLC Online Portal.” The Online Portal is convenient and helps potential business owners and entrepreneurs with LLC creation. One can create an LLC in a simple and affordable way.
LLCs in American Samoa don’t have to file state tax returns. Other tax benefits include:
No personal income tax
No admissions tax
No gift tax or estate tax
No corporate income tax
No unitary tax
No franchise or inventory tax on income.
The “LLC Online Portal” in American Samoa allows anyone to form an LLC in the state with all the same, or even better, tax benefits and asset protections as those found in Delaware, Wyoming, or Nevada. However, depending on the legal and financial aspects of an organization, one may still have to comply with state-specific requirements.
The Primary Benefits of Creating an LLC in American Samoa
Here are some key benefits:
There is no state income tax on LLCs
Limited liability and asset protection
LLC assets and property are safe from personal liabilities
Good asset protection laws
There aren’t any citizenship requirements
What is an LLC?
An LLC, also known as a limited liability company, is a US business structure that combines the flexibility, simplicity, and tax advantages of a partnership structure with the personal liability protection of a corporation. Keep in mind that owners of LLCs are known as members. The main benefit of an LLC is that it shields participants from liability. Also, LLCs help offer unique tax benefits. These benefits enhance wealth-saving and creation opportunities for owners.
In the event of a legal dispute or bankruptcy, the owner's personal assets, such as bank accounts, retirement accounts, homes, and cars, cannot be considered assets of the company.
However, LLC formation is usually fairly challenging and time-consuming without a streamlined and effective process. It involves federal and state filings and plenty of documentation. Difficulties relating to preparing documents, like Articles of Organization, and finding a Registered Agent can inhibit many. Although many business guides outline the process one has to follow, it can still be quite challenging for budding entrepreneurs and get everything right. However, the new “LLC Online Portal” solves these issues.
The Benefits of LLC Creation with American Samoa
The “LLC Online Portal” provides five key benefits to all users.
Free Registered Agent
Open to US & Non-US Citizens
Owner confidentiality
Personal Asset Protection
No State Taxes
Limited Personal Liability
Tax Benefits of an LLC
Another great reason to start and operate an LLC in American Samoa is to avail its tax perks. In American Samoa, LLCs don’t have to worry about federal tax classification. Instead, LLCs can just adapt their tax status in the form of partnerships, C corporations, or S corporations.
How this will Benefit American Samoa
The creation will help kickstart a revenue stream in American Samoa. This will transform the territory into the go-to place for business. Did you know that this is the first of several changes the territory plans on introducing over the next few years? This will make American Samoa America’s most business-friendly and coveted destination.
