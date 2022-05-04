Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,092 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Fontana Shares Statement on Leaked Supreme Court Draft on Abortion

Senator Wayne Fontana

Allegheny County – May 4, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana shared the following statement in response to news about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out Roe v. Wade.  

“The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion confirms what has become increasingly obvious. There will soon be no federal right to an abortion in the United States.

Now, the fight to protect women’s ability to make their own healthcare choices is with the states.

As your state senator, I will never stop working to protect women’s healthcare and reproductive rights. I will not allow women to become second-class citizens of this commonwealth, with fewer personal rights and protections.

A woman’s decision to have an abortion is private and must not be under the purview of elected politicians.”

###

You just read:

Sen. Fontana Shares Statement on Leaked Supreme Court Draft on Abortion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.