Parallel Flight Technologies Expands Operations to European Market
The launch of Parallel Flight Europe will promote further expansion into EMEA markets.
With the launch of European operations, Parallel Flight will expand its presence in the EMEA region and accelerate the deployment of its autonomous aerial solutions.”LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Parallel Flight Technologies (PFT), a leader in autonomous heavy-lift drone technology, announced the launch of a European subsidiary office, based in The Netherlands. By establishing a presence in Europe, Parallel Flight aims to solidify the company’s global footprint across multiple industries.
— Chris Krajewski, Regional Director EU
Parallel Flight Technologies European operations will be led by seasoned aviation executive, Chris Krajewski. Krajewski's career spans over 35 years in the aviation and energy markets, including 24 years at CHC Helicopters, one of the largest helicopter operators worldwide. During his time at CHC, Chris held senior leadership positions in the operations and commercial departments, managing business units in Brazil, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia-Pacific. He led global business development initiatives with a focus on pursuit of diversification into new markets and spearheading initiatives to enter new verticals. Under his leadership, CHC's revenue grew by more than $1.5 billion. In 2018, Krajewski was appointed CEO of Heliconia Group, where he led the further development of the Moroccan-based helicopter services company and established Heliconia as a strong pan-African operator. He recently founded Vertical Solutions, an aerospace consulting and advisory firm.
“PFT’s expansion in Europe is a fantastic challenge and I am personally excited to take on this new strategic adventure within Parallel Flight,” says Chris Krajewski. “With the launch of European operations, Parallel Flight will expand its presence in the EMEA region and accelerate the deployment of its autonomous aerial solutions.”
Early initiatives for the company within the region include paths to EASA certification, and active discussions with global conglomerates in the healthcare and energy sectors.
“This is an important milestone for Parallel Flight. I am confident, under Chris’ guidance we will continue to support existing initiatives, address imminent needs, seek new opportunities, and form strong alliances and key relationships in the region.” adds Joshua Resnick, Parallel Flight CEO and Co-Founder. “We are excited to expand our presence and portfolio of solutions further in Europe. As we advance our mission to help customers vertical lift requirements, we see global expansion as a key driver of our growth”.
Parallel Flight Technologies has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DaaS) on a global scale.
About Parallel Flight Technologies: www.parallelflight.com
Parallel Flight Technologies is an industrial-grade drone company with a mission to deliver autonomous systems that save lives, property and the environment. Headquartered La Selva Beach, California, the startup company has developed proprietary drone technology that will allow drones to carry heavy payloads for over two hours, making it ideal for use in fighting wildfires, search and rescue, healthcare and other mission-critical logistics applications.
