Governor Carney Proclaims May 2022 as Trauma Awareness Month 

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring May 2022 as Trauma Awareness Month to recognize efforts of trauma-informed practices across the State of Delaware.

View proclamation signing video on Governor Carney’s YouTube Channel.

“Trauma Awareness Month is an opportunity for all of us to engage with our community and learn how to prevent and interrupt cycles of trauma, especially for our children,” said Governor Carney. “A lot has changed since we first recognized Trauma Awareness Month in 2018, and we continue to deal with the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on all of us. But we have a lot of great work happening across our state to address these experiences in an effort to improve lives for Delaware children and families. We thank Trauma Matters Delaware and the many organizations, state agencies, and individuals who are working hard to make Delaware a more trauma-informed state.”

This year, Trauma Awareness Month includes a series of educational webinars and recognition of the Compassionate Champion Awards recipients. Trauma Awareness Month is co-sponsored by the Family Services Cabinet Council (FSCC) and Trauma Matters Delaware (TMD).

“It might not sound like it as a first impression, but Trauma Awareness Month is actually about good news,” said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. “We’ve learned so much —from brain science and long-term studies, and from listening to each other. Knowing now, as we do, that every contact with a child can leave a mark – for good or for ill – all of us can be part of positive experiences for children that provide a buffer against long-lasting impacts of trauma.”

The Family Services Cabinet Council and TMD are highlighting a variety of virtual events throughout May, including facilitated webinars each week for Delawareans to learn about the current state of trauma in Delaware and trauma-related topics.

May 11, 2022 – TMD’s Coffee and Conversations Event – 12:30 p.m. – public webinar

– 12:30 p.m. – public webinar May 12, 2022 – Trauma-informed leadership Presentation – 12:00 p.m. – public webinar

– – 12:00 p.m. – public webinar May 18, 2022 – Resilience & Self-Care Panel Discussion – 12:30 p.m. – public webinar

– – 12:30 p.m. – public webinar May 25, 2022 – TMD’s Community Healing Event – Additional information will be shared on the TMD event calendar

The FSCC and TMD encourage Delaware community organizations to add their own Trauma Awareness Month events to the TMD event calendar. To have events published on TMD’s Trauma Awareness Month calendar, please complete this form.

“While I am excited to experience my first Trauma Awareness Month with everyone across the state, I am equally as thrilled to have our young people and individuals that work with our youth and teens own the spotlight this May,” said Erin Mitchell, Executive Director of Trauma Matters Delaware. “After a tough two years, we have a responsibility to respond to the changing needs of our youth. At Trauma Matters Delaware, our vision is that all people can feel safe, grow beyond adversity and thrive.”

On October 17, 2018, Governor John Carney signed Executive Order 24 to make Delaware a trauma-informed state and to address the impact of trauma at different points in a person’s life. The Executive Order also charged the FSCC with promoting May as “Trauma Awareness Month,” and publicizing events throughout the state.

For more information about Trauma Awareness Month events and registration, visit traumamattersdelaware.org/trauma-awareness-month.

###