Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,049 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park Accepting Lottery Entries for Firefly Viewing

Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park will open its lottery on Friday, May 6 for viewing blue ghost and synchronous fireflies at a series of events later this month and in June. The lottery will be open until midnight May 12.

Winning a spot in the program ensures the applicant one vehicle entry for a selected night of viewing, and up to six people are allowed per vehicle. Only 10 applicants per night will be selected.

The fireflies put on a lightshow. The synchronous fireflies are the only species that can synchronize flash patterns when looking for potential mates. The blue ghost firefly emits a steady blue light for up to a minute or more, giving a floating appearance.

“This is a spectacular event, and we are excited to welcome park visitors for these special evenings,” Park Ranger Tim Pharis said. “This is a small state park with limited access, so we have to limit the number of people here for the viewing. Everyone will have an equal chance at landing a spot.”

Programs for the blue ghost fireflies are May 27-29. Programs for the synchronous fireflies are June 6-8. The price is $20 for each person in the vehicle. Rocky Fork State Park will contact all winners of lottery spots, ask for the number in the party and send a personalized invoice. Unpaid invoices on May 20 will forfeit their spots and other randomly picked applicants will be selected.

Lottery entries are available online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/rocky-fork

Lottery winners will be notified by May 15 if they are successful entries. Those not notified are those who were not selected.

You just read:

Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park Accepting Lottery Entries for Firefly Viewing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.