'The Tennessee Conservationist' Celebrates its 85th Anniversary

The Tennessee Conservationist, a magazine giving voice to conservation and sustainability throughout the state, is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.

The publication, including vivid photography and stories by experts, is a source of news and information about nature, science, Tennessee State Parks and Natural Areas, and things to do in the outdoors.

The magazine is observing its anniversary with a discount on subscriptions, taking $5 off the regular price of $25 per year for the print/digital magazine. Subscriptions can be purchased at www.tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the promo code GREEN.

“We are proud of the longstanding commitment to environmental protection in Tennessee, and nothing captures that commitment better than The Tennessee Conservationist,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “With each issue, readers learn about the natural wonders of our state, presented in an informative, insightful way, and we are pleased to see it continue to tell the story of Tennessee so well.”

The magazine, which publishes six times each year, practices its own example of conservation, printing on 100-percent post-consumer recycled paper with UV ink. The publication is committed to the most environmentally friendly production possible, and not one tree is cut down to publish it.

