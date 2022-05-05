EnrichVideo Announces The Launch Of Its CX Platform At The T3 Conference
EnrichVideo, a leading provider of CX technologies for banks and wealth management firms, today announces the launch of its platform at the T3 Conference.
Digital client experience is a crucial differentiator for nurturing client relationships and building trust over the long term”DENTON, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnrichVideo, a leading provider of customer engagement technologies for the financial services industry, today announces the launch of its platform at the T3 Conference.
The company has been working with top global banks in the APAC region to help them bridge the digital gap between their financial advisors/ relationship managers and HNI clients, post this pandemic. It counts DBS Bank, the largest bank in Southeast Asia as one of its customers. By using EnrichVideo, the bank has been able to deepen client engagement by providing them with relevant and personalized content. At the same time they have been able to capture client preferences and feedback in a scalable manner.
“We are elated to announce the launch of EnrichVideo at the T3 Conference. The T3 Conference is one of its kind that brings together all of the players within the finance industry under one roof along with the technology players”, said Chandu Sohoni, CEO of EnrichVideo. “At EnrichVideo, we believe that advice cannot happen anymore without knowing your clients digitally. Digital client experience is a crucial differentiator for nurturing client relationships and building trust over the long term”, he further added.
Speaking on the occasion, Joel Bruckenstein, FinTech expert and producer of the T3 Conference said, “It’s great to see so many folks attending the event after a two year lag. We are seeing some fantastic wealthtech innovations this year and are excited to have companies from the APAC region joining us for the event.”
Amigobulls Inc was founded with the vision of making financial communication engaging through good design. The company’s flagship product EnrichVideo Platform can be used by financial institutions to create seamless client experiences taking client engagement to the next level. The pandemic has accelerated the need to go digital without losing the personal touch. EnrichVideo is enabling financial institutions to capture clients’ preferences and feedback in a digital and scalable fashion. The platform learns and improves from client behaviors and brings actionable insights.
Leading wealth management firms and banks in Singapore are using EnrichVideo to engage with their clients. Some of the company’s partners include Finacle and Charles Schwab.
