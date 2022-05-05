EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS FIRST IN THE WORLD ON TRUST PILOT 5 YEARS IN A ROW

Santorini Vacation Rental Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Trust Pilot 22

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-leading luxury vacation rental company Exceptional Villas are ranked number one globally out of 200 companies in the “Vacation Rental Category” on Trust Pilot.

They are number 2 globally out of 400 companies in the “accommodation and Lodging” category and number 5 in the world out of 5,220 companies in the “Best in Travel and Vacation” Category.

The trusted villa rental company has held the number one position on Trust Pilot for over five years.

Trust in the travel industry has never been more critical than in 2022. A recent report conducted by Edgar, Dunn, and Company stated that it expected the total fraud losses to be 25 billion globally.

There are several things travelers should look out for when booking a vacation rental.

• Check the trust score on reliable sites such as Trust Pilot and Trip Advisor.

• Book with a company whose team visits the properties regularly.

• If paying by credit card, always pay via a secure link.

• Check client testimonials.

• Use a company that has been in business for more than ten years.

• Check that there are contact details and a registered address marked on their website.

• Ask for references.

Exceptional Villas has put “Truth back into Travel,”. They represent over 3000 personally inspected and vetted villas in 36 countries. Their team comprises villa experts who inspect the properties and liaise with their clients to find the perfect vacation rental.

In addition, they have destination concierge experts who work with their clients to arrange every last detail of their vacation. This complimentary concierge service includes VIP fast-tracking through airports, grocery pre-stocking, restaurant reservations, ground transportation, car rentals, boat charters, flight charters, and recommendations on all the best things to do and see in the country of choice.

Each team member is a specialist in the destinations they represent, ensuring clients speak with the people who have intimate knowledge of the properties and the destinations.

The Exceptional Villa team philosophy is that nothing is too much trouble, and everything is possible. They care about every customer and are passionate about ensuring their clients have vacations that they will remember forever.

Part of this service is providing their clients with a concierge app. The app provides guests with information on their itinerary, restaurant recommendations, suggestions on the best things to do and see, and real-time weather and flight information. They are the first villa rental company to provide a concierge app of its kind.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said, “Trust is everything, and we are so proud to be the leading villa rental company in the world on Trust Pilot.” The Exceptional Villa Team work extremely hard and are honored and proud to be the best in the world.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European-based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations worldwide. They have been in the travel business for over 30 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each client and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service consists of all aspects of the client’s vacation such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa, and their team of professionals has a wealth of information regarding both the villas and the destinations. Exceptional Villas takes real pride in the customized service they offer. The company also operates a designated villa brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and an Irish brand called Dream Ireland.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call Toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 0209 Worldwide + 353 1 513 4197

