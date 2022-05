MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV Warns Consumers of Surge in Catalytic Converter Thefts, Announces Initiative to Deter Theft May 3, 2022 DMV Urges New Yorkers to Get a REAL ID Before Federal Deadline

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, May 4, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV WARNS CONSUMERS OF SURGE IN CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS, ANNOUNCES INITIATIVE TO DETER THEFT

Amherst, NY ‑‑ The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will warn New Yorkers of skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts and announce a new initiative to help law enforcement track stolen catalytic converters and deter thefts.

When: Thursday, May 5, 2022 1:00 PM

Where: Northtown Mazda 3920 Sheridan Drive Amherst, NY 14226

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Paul Stasiak, President, Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association Detective Thomas Burke, NYPD Auto Crime Division Kevin Gallagher, Regional Director, National Insurance Crime Bureau