First-ever: free one-week test work of remote Ukrainian employees for US companies
Special offer by May 8th from the Ukrainian outstaffing team "Remote Helpers" for Americans.
Ukraine and the United States are together in the fight for independence and democratic values.”KHARKIV, KHARKOV REGION, Україна, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote specialists will conduct an online marathon, "Freedom's Way," and help American companies. From May 8th to May 14th, any American company can have a free consultation, and US managers are welcome to choose the date for it. In May, they get a free one-week test period with a "Remote Helpers" specialist. This Ukrainian outstaffing team provides remote IT and Internet marketing employees for international partners. The company has expanded the list of specialists and services.
The United States has been Ukraine's reliable ally since the beginning of the war against the Russian occupiers. American companies most often order the work of remote Ukrainian employees. That is why the company "Remote Helpers" decided to meet American companies halfway, to show what Ukrainian specialists can do. Now, during the war, millions of Ukrainians have left their homes and are in dire need of remote work.
The date of May 8th is doubly symbolic this year. It is riddled with blood and pain. But this is a period of hope too. Since 1914, by decision of the US Congress, Mother's Day has been celebrated on the second Sunday of May. In 2022, it coincides with Victory Day of World War II. In Ukraine, during the war, mothers are called to stop the killings, to save people's lives. The business also needs support. The online marathon "Freedom's Way" will become a symbol of the unification of peoples.
May 8-14, 2022 — free consultations, interviews, selection of the test period date.
1 FREE Testing week of a "Remote Helpers" specialist can be received during the period: May 9-June 30, 2022.
Detailed information and reservations — on a web page.
