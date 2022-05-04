Purposeful Group is Winning Plaudits for its Services for Tech-Driven Entrepreneurs and Digital Learners
The Small Awards, which recognises the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, has shortlisted Purposeful Group for two awardsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purposeful Group has been winning accolades for its entrepreneurship, technology and digital skills-focused training, including a recent BTA Lifetime Award win for founder Kay Kukoyi, CSM FITOL, and shortlistings for three further awards.
Kukoyi, who launched Purposeful Group in 2019, received the Lifetime Award in March 2022, granted to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the technology profession. The annual BTA Awards celebrate Black role models and innovators and are sponsored by J.P. Morgan.
In April 2022, Kukoyi was named as a finalist for Digital Women's most prestigious and competitive award: Digital Woman of the Year, and is featured in their e-book of finalists, entitled 50 Digital Women to Watch, 2022.
April was a great month for Kukoyi. Despite receiving a record number of applications, Purposeful Group was also selected as a finalist for two Small Awards. Organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions, inspires and accelerates the nation’s 6 million small firms, the Small Awards is a nationwide search for the greatest small firms in the United Kingdom across all sectors.
The first nomination is for the At Your Service Award, which recognises the best small service businesses in the UK with a track record of serving their target customer set.
The second nomination is for the Sole to Sole Award for best self-employed small business owner, recognising sole traders and celebrating the tenacity and drive it takes to go it alone.
During the same month, Kukoyi was also shortlisted to have her story featured in a book of role models for school-age children.
“I’m proud that Purposeful Group is receiving recognition for educating entrepreneurs, working with young people to develop their digital skills and embark on their first careers, and for supporting and preparing adults trying to get back into work,” Kukoyi said. “Our recent award win and nominations also highlight our specialist ability to help non-technical people to start and launch tech startups, freelance businesses or digitally driven businesses from scratch.”
Purposeful Group helps founders who wish to build web or mobile apps. “Having done this for household-name companies ourselves, we are able to provide a level of practical detail that is invaluable to our clients,” Kukoyi said.
“We work with people from incredibly diverse backgrounds, and we’re committed to doing quarterly volunteer work. We’re also passionate about doing our part to deliver on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4, 8, 9 and 10, which focus on improving quality education; increasing decent work, economic growth and innovation; and reducing inequalities. We’re here to be a force for good that champions upward mobility and helps people to pursue their goals and maximise their potential, and we take the fear and complexity out of doing this. We empower the first-timers, the people without connections, the non-stereotypical entrepreneurs, and those with a valid idea who may find it difficult to get funding. We believe in professionalism and are also able to offer diplomas to entrepreneurs who choose our accredited programmes,” she added.
Kukoyi is an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, software delivery specialist and global startup mentor. In 2019, she was recognised on the #IB100, the Financial Times and Inclusive Boards list of the 100 Most Influential BAME Leaders in the UK technology sector.
Additionally, she is a qualified marketer and the author of five business books, including four Amazon bestsellers available via Amazon, iTunes, Audible and Barnes & Noble.
Kukoyi has more than a decade of experience in corporate tech, leading and working in teams delivering on high-profile, multi-million-pound technology projects and transforming concepts into digital products and services for household-name companies, including Sky News and Barclays Bank.
