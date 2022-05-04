Public Service Recognition Week: DHEC Leaders Recognize Valuable Work, Dedication of Agency Staff as Public Servants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 4, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― During National Public Service Recognition Week and National Public Service Day, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) leadership wishes to take the opportunity to recognize the invaluable work provided by public workers across South Carolina, including DHEC employees, who help improve the quality of life for everyone in the Palmetto State.

More than 3,500 DHEC employees help contribute to the agency’s vision of “healthy people living in healthy communities” by working each day to protect and promote the health of the public and the environment. From ensuring safe drinking water and air quality to helping protect the public from diseases and injuries to licensing and inspecting healthcare facilities to ensure quality care is provided to residents, DHEC employees perform essential roles that all South Carolinians depend upon.

“The work of DHEC at its core is public service. No matter where in the state our employees are located or what division they work in, they contribute to the lives of every South Carolinian on a daily basis,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “It is my distinct honor to be part of this incredible team of DHEC employees, and I’m proud to recognize them during Public Servant Recognition Week and Day.”

Click here for a video statement from DHEC’s Executive Leadership Team.

Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation recognizing May 1-7, 2022, Public Service Recognition Week and today, May 4, 2022, Public Service Recognition Day. The proclamation aims to recognize South Carolina’s public servants to spotlight “their contributions to the continued growth and prosperity of our state and provide a special time to express our appreciation and gratitude for all they do.”

Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) was first celebrated in 1985 as a time to honor the men and women who serve the country in their roles as federal, state, county and local government employees. Learn more about DHEC and its active and ongoing mission to support healthy people in healthy communities at scdhec.gov.

