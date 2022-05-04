AIR Partners with State Department and U.S. Treasury on Global TechSprint to Fight Corruption
The Anticorruption Solutions through Emerging Technologies (ASET) TechSprint will explore bold, practical technology applications to combat corruption
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIR — Alliance for Innovative Regulation, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC), announced that the Anticorruption Solutions through Emerging Technologies (ASET) TechSprint will take place virtually June 21-24, 2022.
— INL Assistant Secretary Todd D. Robinson
The global ASET TechSprint is part of INL’s new ASET initiative, which is promoted in the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption as an effort to “engage diverse stakeholders—spanning government, civil society, and the private sector—to collaborate on tracking, developing, improving, and applying new and existing technological solutions to systemic challenges in preventing and detecting corruption.” ASET advances the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption and is being undertaken in conjunction with the Summit for Democracy Year of Action.
“The United Nations has estimated that less than 1% of worldwide financial crimes are stopped, and this includes illicit money used for bribery and other means to influence and benefit people in power,” says Jo Ann Barefoot, AIR CEO and co-founder. “The responsible use of new technologies has the potential to turn this tide and we’re thrilled to partner with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Treasury to advance anticorruption solutions globally,” she continues.
The global ASET TechSprint seeks to prevent, deter and counter corruption internationally by developing innovative technology solutions or applying existing technology-based solutions to fight corruption. It also seeks to increase multilateral cooperation and to inspire other stakeholders to hold their own TechSprints with the goal of sharing, promoting and adopting digital anticorruption solutions. Four problem statements have been identified for the event. Multiple stakeholders can participate, including sprint teams, domain and technology experts, and inspiration community observers. The event will also feature a technology showcase of existing anticorruption solutions that are publicly available. Registration is now open at anticorruptiontechsprint.org.
“We are honored to work alongside partners like AIR and our colleagues at the TFFC to defeat corruption around the world through collaborative, innovative, and emerging technological solutions,” says INL Assistant Secretary Todd D. Robinson. “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with like-minded organizations and seeing the results of the TechSprint.”
TechSprints are intense problem-solving sessions designed to facilitate innovation and promote collaboration between regulators and technologists and create digital solutions to difficult problems. AIR is an experienced TechSprint leader, having conducted many events to ideate solutions for a variety of problems including financial inclusion for women in India, anti-money laundering and human trafficking, crypto and child sexual abuse materials, digital regulatory reporting, and women’s economic empowerment.
Disclaimer: This initiative is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of State. The opinions, findings and conclusions stated herein are those of AIR and do not necessarily reflect those of the U.S. Department of State.
About AIR: AIR is a nonprofit, non-membership organization working to make the financial system fully inclusive, fair and resilient through responsible use of new technology. By connecting regulation, finance, technology and society, AIR drives global innovation and collaboration to overcome the system’s legacy shortcomings and prepare it for rapid technology change.
