SEO Services agency Marketing Mercury Introduces new ‘Business’ SEO package

S.A.S.NAGAR (MOHALI), PUNJAB, INDIA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Mercury, SEO agency is India has announced that it has launched a Platinum SEO package called the ‘Business Boost’. This package is its most comprehensive one, and is especially suited to Websites for Used Car Dealership, Dentists, Plumbers and Electrician. This SEO package caters to clients situated in United States and Canada.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the new ‘Business Boost’, Mr. Bhavdeep Singh, CEO, Marketing Mercury says, “As one of the Growing SEO Agency, we had many clients from around the world requesting us for our services. These companies usually require intensive SEO services, in order to see results. To help them understand exactly what they will get, we launched this SEO package. Whether it’s for Search Engine Optimization USA or globally, this package is so effective that it will help businesses succeed.”

What sets the package ‘Business Boost ’ apart from other services providers is that it offers SEO and Digital Marketing services for Free additional Two Months. Such an intensive SEO campaign, Mr. Singh thinks, is recommended to stay ahead in the game.

Adds Mr. Singh, “Everyone wants to be seen on the Internet. Therefore keywords are getting more and more competitive now a days. For any serious portal or online business owner SEO services have become imperative. Search Engine Optimization agency are often sought after to handle their web promotion activities. However, in the bid to offer lower prices, many SEO agencies also cut corners while executing the campaign. Our SEO Package ‘Business Boost’ is for those Business owners who understand the huge ROI they receive by undertaking a professional SEO exercise.”

For more information on the SEO for Small Business. Marketing Mercury and its SEO Package ‘Business Boost ’ , Contact us Today