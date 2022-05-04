Submit Release
Alfa Laval acquires RenCat to strengthen its position in carbon-neutral fuel processing

Combining RenCat’s technology with Alfa Laval’s heat transfer expertise will create opportunities in the emerging market for hydrogen processing.

Ammonia will play a major role as a future carbon-free fuel. Further developing the RenCat technology within Alfa Laval will create a major impact in decarbonizing the future energy generation”
— Dr. Debasish Chakraborty, CEO RenCat
COPENHAGEN , DENMARK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RenCat’s patented technology to reform hydrogen from ammonia has been acquired by Alfa Laval, a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. Combining RenCat’s technology with Alfa Laval’s heat transfer expertise will create opportunities in the growing market for hydrogen processing, facilitating the use of renewable fuels in the future. The signing and closing date was April 29, 2022.

There is a growing demand for cleaner fuel alternatives to meet carbon reduction targets. Ammonia is projected to be one of the clean energy bearers both in the shipping industry, as well as for land-based applications. RenCat’s patented technology generates hydrogen from ammonia, for use in fuel cells or combustion engines – and combined with Alfa Laval’s heat transfer expertise it will be part of a completely new product range for the hydrogen market.
“I am very pleased to announce this acquisition which will expedite the development and commercialization of RenCat’s ammonia-to-hydrogen technology to the growing hydrogen market,” says Dr. Debasish Chakraborty, CEO of RenCat.

“Ammonia will play a major role as a future carbon-free fuel and cost-efficient carrier of hydrogen. Further developing the RenCat technology within Alfa Laval will create a major impact in decarbonizing the future energy generation.”

RenCat is a spin-out company from the Department of Physics of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) developing IPR protected ammonia to hydrogen generation technology.

For more information please contact:

Debasish Chakraborty
CEO
RenCat ApS
e: info@rencat.net
home page: www.rencat.net

Debasish Chakraborty
RenCat
+45 60 17 39 35
email us here

