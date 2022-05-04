SENTA Continues Growth Partnering With AllergySA, largest Allergy practice in San Antonio, First Partnership in Texas
With the addition of AllergySA, SENTA has grown to over 110 providers across more than 50 locations in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Joseph Diaz and Lukena Karkhanis and their colleagues at AllergySA to the SENTA family. ”SPEONK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces that Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of South Texas (“AllergySA”) is joining the physician led, patient focused alliance. With the addition of AllergySA, SENTA welcomes a key partner in Texas and expands its footprint into a new state and region. This partnership further solidifies SENTA’s substantial growth in early 2022.
— Adam Low, CEO, SENTA
AllergySA is a leading allergy practice in the San Antonio region with offices in three locations. For more than 30 years, their team of board-certified allergists and medical professionals have provided excellence in clinical care and innovative research for the treatment of allergic diseases, asthma, and immunologic disorders throughout South Texas.
“Our focus has always been to deliver outstanding care for our patients in South Texas. We are dedicated to improving the health and lives of our patients by providing comprehensive medical services in a timely and caring manner,” said Joseph Diaz, MD, Medical Director, AllergySA. “We look forward to continuing this mission with SENTA and the tremendous resources they provide.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Joseph Diaz and Lukena Karkhanis and their colleagues at AllergySA to the SENTA family,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. “They have a long history of providing exceptional allergy and immunology care in their region, in addition to a strong dedication to research to advance our field. These attributes make them a welcome addition to our alliance and further expands on our key objective of providing the highest level of care to our patients across the South.”
