UK grants for electric cars to be reduced
The UK Government has announced that the grant scheme for electric vehicles (EVs) is to be cut for the second time in a year.LONDON, ENGLAND, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK Government has announced that the grant scheme for electric vehicles (EVs) is to be cut for the second time in a year.
What has changed?
The grant has been reduced from £2,500 to £1,500 for cars priced under £32,000 – lower than the previous maximum of £35,000.
Support for wheelchair accessible EVs remains at a £2,500 grant and a £35,000 price cap in the vehicle. The plug-in grant will be reduced from £6,000 to £5,000 for large vans and from £3,000 to £2,500 for small vans, while for motorcycles it’s £500 and mopeds £150, with a price cap of £10,000.
The announcement also comes with new rules for EV charging to mandate a minimum payment method, such as contactless, for new charge points of 7.1kW or above, including rapid chargers.
Reaction from Express Car Leasing
Chris Rouse from Express Car Leasing responded to the changes, saying: “The decision to reduce the grant was expected, however, with motorists facing continually escalating costs it’s not the best time to deliver this announcement."
The success of the scheme
The plug-in grant scheme has supported nearly half a million vehicles over the past decade, with more than one in 10 cars sold in 2021 having a plug. In 2020, new EV registrations were 186% higher than 2019, with a total of 108,205 new electric cars sold.
What has the Government said and done?
Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said the move represents the refocusing of grant rates so that more people can benefit, and taxpayers’ money can go further. She said the Government wants as many people as possible to be able to make the switch to an electric vehicle and making it easier to find charge points and pay for them will support that. Since 2016 the number of charge points has increased from 5,000 to more than 27,000.
The Government has committed some £3.5 billion to support the transition to zero emission vehicles, including £350 million to support the electrification of UK vehicles and their supply chains, and £620 million for targeted electric vehicle grants and infrastructure, with a focus on local on-street residential charge points.
Anyone buying a brand-new eligible vehicle will see the dealer include the value of the grant in the price paid. Models include the Fiat 500e, Hyundai KONA Electric, Mazda MX-30, MINI Electric, Nissan Lead, Renault ZOE, and several Vauxhall models, including an electric Corsa.
Earlier this year, the Government published its Transport Decarbonisation Plan, called ‘Decarbonising transport: A better, greener Britain’, which highlights the scale of the challenge and sets out number of targets and opportunities. In 2019, more than half – 55% - of domestic greenhouse gas emissions were from cars and taxis, and 16% were from light vans. The Government has said it will bring the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to an end by 2030, which is 10 years earlier than it had previously planned. By 2035, every new car and van must have 100% zero emissions at their tailpipes, and by 2040 the sale of all non-zero emission HGVs will end.
