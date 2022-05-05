makepositive’, part of Sabio Group, extends Salesforce capabilities into Spain
‘makepositive’, part of Sabio Group, extends Salesforce capabilities into Spain, joining a small group of technology vendors with CX and CRM expertise
The combination of our CX expertise and our specialism in Salesforce Service Cloud...makes us an ideal partner for Spanish companies looking to transform their customer journeys.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Agreement strengthens ‘makepositive’ and Sabio’s Salesforce expertise across Iberia, specifically in Salesforce Service Cloud & Service Cloud Voice
— Santiago Martinez, Country Manager for Sabio Spain
- Sabio’s ‘makepositive’ - which has offices in London, Manchester and India - joins small group of technology vendors able to service the Spanish market with both CX and CRM expertise
- Further strengthens Sabio’s commitment to Salesforce following its recent acquisition of ‘makepositive’
‘makepositive’, part of Sabio Group, is extending its Salesforce capabilities into Spain, joining a small group of technology vendors capable of serving the Spanish market with customer experience (CX) and customer relationship management (CRM) expertise.
‘makepositive’, Sabio’s CRM consultancy with offices in London, Manchester and India, has signed an agreement which will see it position itself amongst the leading Spanish CRM specialists, specifically related to Salesforce’s Service Cloud offering.
The move further strengthens Sabio’s commitment to Salesforce, following its acquisition of ‘makepositive’ in 2021.
Santiago Martinez, Country Manager for Sabio Spain, based in Madrid, said: “The combination of our CX expertise and our specialism in Salesforce Service Cloud – together with our track record in Conversational AI, Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and Speech Analytics technologies – makes us an ideal partner for Spanish companies looking to transform their customer journeys.
“We are a leader in delivering solutions and services to the Spanish market that combine digital and human interactions and this enhances the capabilities that we can provide our valued customers in the Iberian market.
“By extending our capabilities in Spain via ‘makepositive’, it means we are now among a leading group of Salesforce-trusted firms that can combine Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with an extensive portfolio of telephony providers, Workforce Engagement and CX tools to deliver a transformative experience for our current and future customers.”
The extension of its specialist Salesforce CRM expertise and capability in Spain via ‘makepositive’ is the latest example of a growing collaboration between Sabio and Salesforce.
In 2021, Sabio acquired ‘makepositive’, a UK-based multi-award winning consulting firm which signaled an increased focus on CRM customer engagement management.
Gabriel Rodriguez, Partner Director for Sabio Spain, said: “Enhancing our expertise and capability with Salesforce, the world’s leading CRM specialist, is an exciting next phase for Sabio and ‘makepositive’ in Spain. It is also one of the Group’s first major steps in taking advantage of the expert Salesforce capability and expertise from within the ‘makepositive’ business.
“It positions us among a very small group of niche technology vendors with both CX and CRM expertise servicing the Spanish market. This expertise ensures that companies can take full advantage of key benefits of Salesforce Service Cloud and specifically Service Cloud Voice, whether they're looking to integrate their own telephony or adopt a pre-integrated solution with Amazon Connect.”
Salesforce, Salesforce Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
