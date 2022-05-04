Only the most diverse companies may apply: Mentor Her Launches Corporate Program

Mentor Her Logo Katie Doyle, founder of Mentor Her with Best-Start Up Award Women Helping Women

Mentor Her launches program to assist companies in not just maintaining gender diversity at leadership, but accelerating it.

With our team of experts, we'll use our tried-and-tested formula to show how mentoring can help champion women into higher positions by providing support, inspiration and motivation to the individual.” — Katie Doyle, founder of Mentor Her

LONDON, ENGLAND, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech start-up Mentor Her launches corporate program exclusively for national and international companies who have proven they are dedicated to diversity. The corporate program will aim to improve gender diversity internally within large corporations by focusing on the individual, matching female Mentors with Mentees to inspire motivation and collaboration across levels.

Mentor Her is an Irish limited company, set up originally in 2020 with their public six-week program matching female Mentors and Mentees in key industries of the corporate world, career development, entrepreneurship, and self-development. The award-winning six-week program, that has already seen huge success with thousands, facilitates the meeting of women who need help, with those who want to give it. Over the course of six weeks, carefully matched Mentors and Mentees meet privately for one hour to help women get ahead. They are facilitated by weekly material and access to a community of live workshops, and the chance to meet ambitious and successful women through networking online and in person events in Dublin and London. The program has already featured Mentors in media and entrepreneurship alongside small businesses owners and executives in Facebook, Intel, Salesforce, L’Oréal and Penguin among many others.

Mentor Her’s new corporate program is an opportunity for companies to use the start-up’s proven techniques and have them applied internally within large organisations for six to twelve months. Companies can nominate women in leadership to volunteer as Mentors to help women lower down in structural echelons. Throughout the program, Mentors and Mentees meet privately once a month to work on the Mentees’ career development, aided by resources provided by the Mentor Her Team including mentorship training for Mentors, monthly material focused on key areas of career development, and workshops led by leading experts to improve internal company dynamics between leadership and female staff.

The corporate program is designed around four key areas that need improvement, uncovered by Mentor Her in a 2020 research piece on multinational companies in Ireland that showed palpable problems at many levels. Companies are asked to pick one of four categories on which Mentor Her will focus their internal program. If companies are having difficulty attracting female talent to their company, “Begin” will help them to reach the right women by collaborating with the team in universities and colleges, offering company Mentors to match with female graduates who need guidance in their preferred industry or profession. The “Grow” category will help motivate current female employees by matching women lower down in organisational echelons with women higher up the ladder, so that a path to success can be made clear for women who desire career acceleration. For companies who may internally struggle with how best to approach women who want to pursue both a career and motherhood, “Have” inspires current mothers to match with new or prospective mothers who can then learn how to balance both. Finally, Mentor Her’s “Lead” category for their corporate program inspires more women to take that next step into leadership, C-Suite, and board positions so that diversity can be maintained and accelerated at management levels.

The company exclusively offers mentoring for women, by women. The team and their advocates believe that the lived experiences of women differentiate from their male counterparts and should be addressed in different ways. The company helps women at all levels, from those just finding their footing in an industry or growing in their positions to starting a business and scaling to new markets. Especially after Covid, and with stagnating job growth, the entry to market for women is often met with uncertainty, unenthusiasm and lack of motivation. Women need to be guided and inspired by those who have cleared the way forward and finding a Mentor is the prime solution. A female Mentor reflects the encounters of women in all industries and positions, often balanced by political, social, or even personal issues, that can only truly be understood by a woman who has travelled that path already. Mentor Her offers a safe space, where not only women can address, improve, and grow their professional positions but also feel secure in talking about issues like workplace interactions and the journey of motherhood.

Companies can book the corporate program after a screening process by the team, who will look at internal and external company statistics and review the feeling of the company online from consumer interactions to employee reviews- all to make sure that they are committed to diversity within their leadership structure.

Katie Doyle, founder of Mentor Her,

“We are so excited to launch our corporate program for companies who have shown they are dedicated to gender diversity at all levels of their organisational structure and are committed to improving it even further. By working with these companies, we can leverage the results they have already achieved to really improve the way women see their career trajectory and make more room at the table for women in leadership. With our team of experts, we'll use our tried-and-tested formula to prove how mentoring can help champion women into higher positions by providing support, inspiration and motivation to the individual. Our corporate program is for companies who need help re-invigorating their team and inspiring new female leadership to continuously move up the ladder so that gender diversity at all levels cannot just be maintained but accelerated.”