Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Grows At Rate 19%, With The Rising Demand For Cosmetic Procedures

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the dermatology medical lasers market. There has been an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures to enhance the appearance levels and treatment of defects on the skin. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons data, $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020. The poll also revealed that 11% of women surveyed said they are more interested in cosmetic plastic surgery or non-surgical procedures than before COVID-19 . Dermatology lasers are used in cosmetic procedures such as removal of fine lines, wrinkles, skin tightening, pigmented lesions, precancerous lesions, vascular lesions, tattoos, hair removal, acne scars, and others. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures among users aids in the growth of the dermatology medical lasers market.

The global dermatology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The global dermatology medical lasers market size is expected to grow to $5.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Read more on the Global Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Companies are increasingly investing in Picosecond Lasers for skin treatments other than tattoo removal as they have found their use in the treatment of acne, skin lightening, and skin tightening. For instance, LaserOptek received FDA clearance for its PicoLO picosecond laser device used for the treatment of scars and skin rejuvenation. Therefore, the use of picosecond lasers in dermatological processes is expected to be the new trend in the dermatology medical lasers market.

Major players covered in the global dermatology medical lasers industry are Cynosure, Peninsula, Miracle Laser, Syneron, Shenzhen GSD, Sinocheren, Fotona, Alma Lasers Ltd, and Cutera.

TBRC’s global dermatology medical lasers market report is segmented by device into surgical lasers , vascular lasers, by end-users into hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetic surgical centers, by application into cancer, hair removal, tattoo removal, resurfacing, other applications.



Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – By Device (Surgical Lasers , Vascular Lasers), By End-users (Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetic Surgical Centers), By Application (Cancer, Hair Removal, Tattoo Removal, Resurfacing, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a dermatology medical lasers market overview, dermatology medical lasers market forecast dermatology medical lasers market size and dermatology medical lasers market growth for the whole market, dermatology medical lasers market segments, geographies, dermatology medical lasers market trends, dermatology medical lasers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3346&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Acne Drugs, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Other Drugs for Dermatology Diseases), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-drugs-global-market-report

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, Diode Laser Systems), By Application (Surgical , Cosmetic , Dental), By End Use (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-lasers-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines), By End users (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology clinics, Other Users), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Therapeutic Indications (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/