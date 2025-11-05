Metal Cutting Tools Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Metal Cutting Tools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Metal Cutting Tools Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for metal cutting tools has seen robust growth in the past few years. The projection is that it will increase from $29.84 billion in 2024 to $31.66 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth during the preceding period can be traced back to the expansion of manufacturing industries, the rising automotive industry, the stimulation of construction and infrastructure development, a surge in mining and exploration activities, and globalization.

The market for metal cutting tools is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, increasing to a worth of $41 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Elements contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an expanding aerospace industry, global shifts towards renewable energy initiatives, the implementation of industry 4.0 strategies, advancements in precision farming, and the expanding healthcare field. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the integration of automation and robotics, the rise of customization and specialization, sustainable tooling solutions, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in machining, and the development of advanced coating technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Metal Cutting Tools Market?

The expansion of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to fuel the growth of the metal cutting tools industry in the future. The term ""manufacturing industries"" encompasses any sector that employs technology or manual labor to convert raw materials into finished goods. This conversion usually follows a systematic procedure with specialized labor. Manufacturers need suitable machinery and tools to handle fundamental materials like steel, aluminum, and titanium. The demand for metal cutting items is being augmented by companies investing in various types of equipment to expand their production capacity. As per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, an agency based in Austria, global manufacturing output grew by 9.4% in 2021 as of March 2022. Hence, the flourishing manufacturing sector is fueling the expansion of the metal cutting tools industry.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Major players in the Metal Cutting Tools include:

• Kyocera Corporation

• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

• Sandvik AB

• Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

• Ceratizit S.A.

• Kennametal Ltd.

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

• Seco Tools AB

• Tungaloy Corporation

• Emuge Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Metal Cutting Tools Market?

In the metal-cutting tools market, the primary trend that is gaining traction is product innovation. To maintain their market position, established companies in the sector are continually unveiling innovative products. For instance, Sandvick AB, a tool manufacturer based in Sweden, in March 2022, introduced an updated version of the CoroDrill 860 PM range with the goal of boosting steel drilling productivity for their customers. This tool has a new physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating that is now multilayered, facilitating smoother drilling. Thanks to Post Meridiem's geometric design, it is capable of drilling High-performance ISOP steels, thereby significantly extending the tool's lifespan. It's suitable for a wide range of sectors including automotive, general engineering, die-and-mold, and power generation, which makes it an ideal drill.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Metal Cutting Tools Market Growth

The metal cutting tools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Machining Centers, Lathe Machines, Boring Machines, Grinding Machines, Milling Machines, Other Products

2) By Material: Cemented Carbide, Ceramics, Polycrystalline Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, Exotic Materials, Other Materials

3) By Process: Milling, Turning, Drilling, Rotary, Other Process

4) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Electronics, Power Generation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Machining Centers: Vertical Machining Centers, Horizontal Machining Centers

2) By Lathe Machines: CNC Lathes, Manual Lathes, Swiss-Type Lathes

3) By Boring Machines: Vertical Boring Mills, Horizontal Boring Machines

4) By Grinding Machines: Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Tool and Cutter Grinders

5) By Milling Machines: Vertical Milling Machines, Horizontal Milling Machines, CNC Milling Machines

6) By Other Products: Tool Holders and Accessories, Cutting Tool Inserts, Saws and Cutting Blades

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Metal Cutting Tools Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the most significant market share in the Metal Cutting Tools sector, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

