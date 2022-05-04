Dental Implants Market Advancements In Technology Improve The Overall Quality Of The Treatment

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment. Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics. For instance, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patient population, Southern Implants Pty introduced the INVERTA implant. The INVERTA Implant is a novel implant with an advanced body-shift design that enables apical bone participation in the immediate placement of implants and a coronal chamber for bone development resulting in realistic aesthetics.

The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for global dental implants market. Dental caries is a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition, and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay. Dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace lost teeth. According to the dental implants market overview, the increasing demand for dental implants to replace lost teeth stimulates market growth.

The global dental implants market size is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2021 to $6.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global dental implant market size is then expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Major players covered in the global dental implants industry are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioHorizons IPH Inc, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, and Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.

TBRC’s global dental implants market report is segmented by product into tapered implants, parallel walled implants, by material into titanium, zirconium, by end-use into hospitals, dental clinics.



