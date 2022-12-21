12th World Gastroenterology & Hepatology Conference
On behalf of UCG, we extend a warm greeting in welcoming you to the 12th World Gastroenterology & Hepatology Conference happening during December 21-22, 2022.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of UCG, we extend a warm greeting in welcoming you to the 12th World Gastroenterology & Hepatology Conference happening during December 21-22, 2022 in Dubai, UAE & Online. The theme of the Conference is Gastroenterology and Hepatology: A healthy digestive system is essential for overall health “Helping people inside & out”. It is an auspicious time to make contact, discuss and share problems, the experience of mutual interest with attendees from all over the world. UCG has worked hard, and we have an exciting program for Gastroenterology & Hepatology Conference that will allow attendees to reflect upon & celebrate accomplishments, extend networks, and can explore both current & future research. We hope that this conference will be a productive, fun-filled time and memorable one.
Gastroenterology CME Conference is organized by Utilitarian Conference Gathering (UCG) and will be held from December 21-22, 2022 in Dubai, UAE. Gastroenterology 2022 will focus on evidence based and practical features of controlling GI disorders in Gastroenterology and hepatology. Our 2 days conference will enlighten the attendees to manage and diagnose every challenging case in the latest advances in the GI field, clinical practice, Liver diseases, endoscopy, pancreatic diseases, small bowel and esophageal diseases.
Call for Paper:
Call for Abstracts is now open for the Gastroenterology CME Conferences 2020 in Dubai, during December 21-22, 2022 with the motto "Gastroenterology – Reinventing the life balance".
Each session will be followed by a panel discussion about the approach to the management and diagnosis of presented topics.
Utilitarian Conferences Committee Experts invites Gastroenterologists, hepatologists, Physicians, fellows, physician assistants, nurses, endoscopy, allied health professionals specializing in gastroenterology, internal medicine and other interested health care professionals.
Conference highlights are Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, GI Cancers, GI Bleeding, Bariatric Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gastrointestinal Radiology, Endoscopy, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Esophageal & Gastric Disease, Small Bowel & Colonic Disease, Microbiota, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Endocrinology, Gastrointestinal Immunology, Gut Microbiome & Probiotics Interactior, Acid related Diseases, Neuro-Gastroenterology, Digestive Disorders, Recent Advances in Gastroenterology, Celiac Diseases, Gallbladder & Biliary Diseases, Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Conference Key Sessions:
Track 1 : Gastroenterology
Track 2 : Hepatology
Track 3 : Hepatitis
Track 4 : Gastrointestinal Pathology
Track 5 : Gastrointestinal Cancer
Track 6 : Covid-19 effects on gastroenterology practices
Track 7 : Small Bowel and Colonic Disease
Track 8 : Pancreatic and biliary disease
Track 9 : Esophageal and Gastric Disease
Track 10 : Abdominal & Primary Care
Track 11 : Microbiota
Track 12 : Celiac Diseases
Track 13 : Pediatric Gastroenterology
Track 14 : Gastrointestinal Surgery
Track 15 : Innovation & Technology in Gastroenterology
Track 16 : Digestive Disorders
Track 17 : Gallbladder & Biliary Diseases
Track 18 : Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Track 19 : Gastrointestinal Radiology
Track 20 : Gastroenteritis
Track 21 : Bariatric Surgery
Track 22 : Liver Biopsy
Track 23 : Gastroenterology Treatment
Track 24 : Gastrointestinal Immunology
Track 25 : Gut Microbiome & Probiotics Interactior
Track 26 : Neuro Gastroenterology
Important Information:
Conference Name: 12th World Gastroenterology & Hepatology Conference
Short Name: GHUCG2022
Dates: December 21-22, 2022
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Target Audience/who should attend/ who you can network with
Gastroenterologists, hepatologists, Physicians, fellows, physician assistants, nurses, endoscopy, allied health professionals specializing in gastroenterology, internal medicine and other interested health care professionals.
