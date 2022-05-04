Cybersecurity Market Benefits From The Global Investments In Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising scale of cyber threats is generating higher demand for cybersecurity solutions. Cyberattacks on individuals, companies, and governmental organizations are increasing and resulting in huge financial losses. According to Kaspersky, the global cyber threats are developing rapidly with the mounting number of data breaches. It is projected that global spending on cybersecurity is expected to grow. According to the global cybersecurity market analysis, rising spending on cybersecurity solutions attributing to the increasing threat of cyberattacks is projected to propel the revenues for the market during the forecast period.

Increasing government investments in cybersecurity solutions is a major trend shaping the growth of the cybersecurity industry. The government funding will help to detect future threats and mitigate their effects including terrorism, financial extortion, and damaging established systems. Thus, increasing investments by the governments globally are likely to create large avenues for expansion for the players operating in the cybersecurity market over the forthcoming years.

Read more on the Global Cybersecurity Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

The global cybersecurity market size is expected grow from $181.12 billion in 2021 to $201.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cybersecurity market share is expected to reach $307.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Major players covered in the global cybersecurity industry are AVG Technologies NV, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CyberArk, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, F-Secure, IBM Corporation, Imperva, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Qualys, Rapid7, RSA Security, Sophos, Splunk, Symantec and Trend Micro.

TBRC’s global cybersecurity market report is segmented by solution into network security, cloud application security, end-point security, secure web gateway, internet security, others, by enterprise size into small and medium enterprise, large enterprise, by deployment type into cloud, on premises, by end-use into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, others.

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cybersecurity market overview, forecast cybersecurity market size and growth for the whole market, cybersecurity market segments, geographies, cybersecurity market trends, cybersecurity market drivers, cybersecurity market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Cybersecurity Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3196&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), By User Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry Verticals (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (IP VPN, Mobile VPN, Cloud VPN, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)), By Component (Solution, Services), By Connectivity (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-private-network-global-market-report

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Business Process as a service (BPaaS)), By End-User Industry (BFSI, Media And Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing), By Application (Storage, Backup, And Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/