Bronchoscopy Market Players Improve Safety And Productivity With The Single-Use Flexible Bronchoscopes

The Business Research Company’s Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are increasingly being used to prevent the risk of contamination of devices. The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are longer and thinner tubes that allow seeing the deep areas of the bronchus and are much easier to change and have a clear image of position inside the lung bronchus. The single-use flexible bronchoscopes improve safety and productivity.

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases contributed to the bronchoscopy market growth. According to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer and about 135,720 deaths from lung cancer. According to the bronchoscopy market overview, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world, especially the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, will drive the market.

The global bronchoscopy market size is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global bronchoscopy market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players covered in the global bronchoscopy industry are Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Lymol Medical, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TBRC’s global bronchoscopy market analysis report is segmented by product into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, cytology brushes, others, by application into bronchial treatment, bronchial diagnosis, by working channel diameter into 2.8 mm, 2.2 mm, 3.0 mm, others, by patient age into adult patients, pediatric/neonate patients.

Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Bronchoscopes, Imaging Systems, Cytology Brushes, Other Products), By Application (Bronchial Treatment, Bronchial Diagnosis), By Working Channel Diameter (2.8 mm, 2.2 mm, 3.0 mm, Other Working Channel Diameters), By Patient Age (Adult Patients, Pediatric/Neonate Patients) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a bronchoscopy global market overview, forecast bronchoscopy market size and growth for the whole market, bronchoscopy market segments, geographies, bronchoscopy market trends, bronchoscopy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

