De-stress with Prolific Artist Grace Brancale's 4 New Super Soothing, Rejuvenating Albums on Worldwide Release

Grace Brancale's 4 New Soothing Rejuvenating Albums on Worldwide Release

In difficult times, Grace Brancale’s music in 4 new albums continues to deliver beautiful, relaxing, and rejuvenating experiences to fans around the world.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific Artist Grace Brancale Releases 4 More Super Soothing and Rejuvenating Albums In a Month Totaling 34 Albums in 4 Years.

Global artist and musical force, Grace Brancale (as reported by MusicMonthly.com, JazzMonthly.com, Yahoo, PRNewsWire and many local, regional, national, and global news services and presented on many major radio and streaming services around the world) continues her veritably limitless creativity in releasing another 4 soothing, fresh, and empowering albums worldwide within a month. Compared to the master of invention (by MusicMonthly.com) of Thomas Edison with 1,093 patents, Grace Brancale has now released 34 albums in a little over 4 years. Her latest albums, Atmosphere Vol. 2, Heart Lines, Atmosphere Vol. 3, and 2 Hearts of One Vol. 2,continues to bring her special brand of soulful, ethereal, comforting, positive, empowering, chill, and ambient atmospheric music to listeners around the world with new compositions like Evolution, Downtown, Keep Love Coming, A Song to Make the Birds Sing, and many more. An artist known for both quantity and quality by many, Grace Brancale's creativity seems limitless when it comes to bringing heart-comforting, spirit lifting, and sophisticated music that can transport you to

*an audio vacation or experience (like Staycation and Easy Morning from Vacations Vol. 1, Thai, Sushi, and Dim Sum and Lake House from Vacations Vol 2, Downtown from Atmosphere Vol 3 and many others)

*a fresh and airy place like a spirit renewing breathe of fresh air (like In the Groove in Quiet Moods Vol. 2, Skyline in Atmosphere and many others)

*a personal place of strength, courage, and wisdom that reminds you of all the strength and vitality within you (like Super Hero and Impervious from Superhuman Vol. 2, Unshakable from Spiritus Sanctus and many more)

*a smooth mindset and sophisticated mood when you need to forget about the pressure and focus (Incognito from Superhuman Vol 2 and many more)

*the dance floor with body moving pieces (like The Magician from Vacations Vol. 1, Just Keep Love Coming from Atmosphere Vol 2 and many more)

Her unlimited collection even offers songs about overcoming heart break, embacing love, having hope, believing in yourself, and reminding us of the strength and resiliency in all of us during the pandemic recently.

Grace Brancale’s compositions within the Smooth Jazz and Jazz Fusion genres represent the type of comfort and healing music of the light that listeners can enjoy to gain a sense of calm and wellness especially during these difficult times. Here’s what Woody the owner and star of the Smooth Jazz station 96.9 The Oasis has to say about her music. “The music of Grace Brancale transports me into a different realm. It’s a beautiful place where for a short period of time, I can escape and not worry about what's going on out there. Since I added the new single from Grace called "Evolution" the listeners have responded overwhelmingly just loving the song. Atmosphere Vol 2 is a step up for me. I just love it! I'm happy that superb artists like Grace Brancale are a part of my Smooth Jazz Station 96.9 The Oasis. We play The Best Smooth Jazz, and Cool Vocals. Plus we play independent artists like Grace Brancale. We're located at www.969theoasis.com.” Woody is the owner and operator of 96.9 The Oasis. Catch his Morning Show weekdays from 7 AM to 9 AM Pacific and also everyday from 3 AM to 6 AM Pacific and 3 PM to 6 PM everyday on 96.9 The Oasis.

Another Smooth Jazz industry great agrees. “Upon discovering Grace Brancale's soothing ambient vibes we knew immediately that her music would be a perfect fit for the relaxing, lifestyle brand known as Smooth Jazz; she was quickly received by radio stations all over the world,” says Sandy Shore CEO/DJ/Innovator for SmoothJazz.com Global, a full service Artist Development & Music Marketing multi-media platform that works with critically acclaimed artists and specially selected talented newcomers around the world through digital distributions to reporting radio stations including program directors, DJs, and playlist curators as well as event producers and talent buyers. In addition, Smooth Jazz.com helps artists connect with a wide audience of music consumers in over 200 countries.

In the middle of difficult times, Grace Brancale’s music continues to deliver beautiful, ambient, relaxing and rejuvenating experiences to listeners around the world. Come join the growing list of fans around the world who can find escape and audio vacations from Grace Brancale's music and treat yourself to some of her healing vibes today.

Grace Brancale's Evolution from one of her 4 New Albums on Worldwide Release called Atmosphere Vol. 2