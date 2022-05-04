Update on status of Falls of Clyde

Main, News Posted on May 3, 2022 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division provides an update on its request for proposals (RFP) to remove the Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor.

HDOT issued this RFP in July 2021, and received two responses by the deadline in August 2021. HDOT issued a conditional award to Falls of Clyde International Inc. (FOCI) on November 12, 2021; execution of this contract was conditioned on several compliance matters set forth in the RFP, including securing a performance bond. As the conditions have not yet been met after five months, the HDOT has canceled the conditional award.

The Harbors Division continues to pursue a viable option for removal of the vessel to ensure that the primary port for the State of Hawaiʻi remains clear and navigable.

