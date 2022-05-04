AGS Airports Limited Awards Integrated Defense & Security Solutions Trial Contract for Glasgow Airport

IDSS Holdings Corporate Logo

Trial Program will demonstrate DETECT™ 1000 Integration with Upgrade of Leidos Automated Tray Return System

BOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Sissy Pressnell, IDSS

Phone: 202-365-2476

Email: Spressnell@idsscorp.net

Today, Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) announced that AGS Airports Limited (AGS) has awarded the company the trial phase of their procurement program to upgrade the checkpoint lanes at Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton Airports.

Under the contract, IDSS will partner with AGS and Pangiam/Google Cloud to create a next generation checkpoint screening environment. The solution is based on the DETECT™ 1000 Open Architecture platform allowing easy sharing of data among screening systems to improve the overall operational efficiencies of the checkpoint. This technology will be tested within the security facilities of AGS Airport Ltd. Following a successful trial at Glasgow, IDSS will complete the rollout to all three airports.

Executing AGS vision for the next generation security checkpoint includes deploying IDSS’s EDSCB C3 algorithms augmented with Pangiam and Google Cloud’s Project DARTMOUTH Artificial Intelligence capabilities. As announced in December of 2021, Project DARTMOUTH offers a step change in capability using data across lanes, terminals and even airports to spot complex threats and support security teams through the use of leading AI and ML technologies. The collaboration between Pangiam and Google means that Pangiam's national security-grade technology will be boosted by Google Cloud's industry-leading suite of AI technologies.

“IDSS appreciates the opportunities AGS has provided to showcase the unique advantages the DETECT 1000 Open Architecture brings to the advancement of checkpoint security. We are excited about the AGS vision and look forward to this partnership with AGS and the Pangiam/Google team,” said Jeffrey Hamel, President and CEO at IDSS.

Chief Operating Officer of AGS Airports Ltd, Mark Johnston, said: “AGS is pleased to be working in partnership with, IDSS, Pangiam and Google on a cutting-edge project that could have a transformative effect on the security of our passengers and colleagues”.

“Aviation is an industry that never stands still, and as one of the UK’s biggest airport groups, we are continually looking at new ways to adapt and evolve.”

Alexis Long, Chief Strategy Officer at Pangiam, added: “IDSS and AGS are leading the sector in utilizing open architecture to reimagine how security can be conducted. We are delighted to work together to provide security teams with the data and insight they need”.

Integrated Defense & Security Solutions is a small business security technology manufacturer based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of security experts with the goal of developing security solutions to address current and future threats to aviation. The DETECT™ 1000 has received certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection. While designed initially for explosives detection, the DETECT™ 1000 superior image quality and x-ray information can also be leveraged for the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) of mail and parcels containing food and similar sized items.

AGS Airports Limited was established in 2014 to invest in Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports and is the second largest airport group in the UK.

AGS Airports Limited is jointly held by Ferrovial (via Faero UK Limited) and AGS Airports International Sarl (a Luxembourg company that is majority owned by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 and managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited).

In June 2021, AGS launched its Sustainability Strategy which sets out how it will manage the undoubted social and economic benefits it delivers with its climate change responsibilities. Since 2018, AGS Airports Ltd has reduced its direct carbon emissions by 52% with each of its three airports achieving carbon neutrality status in 2020. The airport group has committed to achieving net zero for its direct emissions by the mid-2030s.