EAST AFRICA BUSINESS NETWORK TAKES FLIGHT

Benson Kioko Kasue - Treasurer & Board Member

“Improving lives and livelihoods are priority number one.” ~ Benson Kioko Kasue

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

“2022 is an exciting year” says Benson Kioko Kasue as the East Africa Business Network (EABN) is reaching new heights. As the Treasurer and Board Member of the EABN and the African Diaspora Development Institute, Global Director for Trade and Investment as well as the Ambassador for the East African Community in the United States, Benson, is a graduate of Brigham Young University (Marriott School of Management) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Utah (David Eccles School of Business). Benson facilitates investments and trade while leading resource mobilization efforts that saves lives by providing food and water to those in need throughout East Africa.

“This is a global game changer, says Benson, as we are now promoting our upcoming East Africa Business Network’s 17th Annual Trade and Investment Conference and Socially Good Partnerships 365 days a year.” As Co-Founder of the East Africa Chamber of Commerce (EACC), Benson has been working diligently to link global investors and business leaders to the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years to improve lives and livelihoods of so many.

Expanding upon a global focus of international trade, investment, social and economic development, leaders and executives from all over the world are joining the EABN while praising the efforts of Benson; “Benson Kasue’s work and that of the East Africa Business Network is very important for Kenya as it helps address unemployment and creates sustainable opportunities. Keep up the good work.” — Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya

Weaving a tapestry of prosperity through its annual promotion, the EABN and its corporate donors, sponsors and partners are building socially good for a better tomorrow. Showcasing African culture, food, music, education, fashion, entrepreneurship, technologies, energy, clean water, and agriculture with international “best practices”, the EABN is committed to making making tangible differences in the quality of life. Expand your network as a donor or sponsor this year at the EABN’s 17th Annual Trade & Investment Conference.

Join us at the DFW Sheraton in Las Colinas, Texas, September 29th – October 1st 2022 as we celebrate the next level of business trade, investment and collaborations. Early Bird registration is now open.

The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders from the EAC and around the world. By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water. In 2022, the East Africa Chamber of Commerce pivoted globally as a 501(c)(6) “Business League” to become the East Africa Business Network facilitating major investments in initiatives that are Simply, Socially, Good.

