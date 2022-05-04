Collaboration of EPS Consultants & The Virtual BPO to regionalize support across South Asia
The partnership allows The VirtualBPO to service the multiple languages of the Asia Pacific Region
The Virtual BPO expects to create more than 300 jobs across South East Asia over the next year, solidifying South East Asia as the global hub for services and support.
Today EPS Consultants and The Virtual BPO are announcing their collaboration in creating a cutting-edge Customer Service and Tech Support offering for the Small and Medium Enterprises of Southeast Asia.
With both entities’ leadership having more than two decades of experience servicing the local/regional markets from Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, EPS Consultants and The VirtualBPO are initiating the use of the BPO industry’s latest software enhancements. Each entity’s specific focus is on delivering People performance and Operational results. This focus combined with the talents of the multilingual workforce of the region creates a unique solution for the Southeast Asia SME community.
Words such as Digitalization, Remote Staffing, and “Working From Home” are frequently used during the recent pandemic. They represent major business trends in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Remote Staffing – Due to border closures and travel restrictions, companies around the world have embraced the remote staffing model as a way of hiring and engaging the services of human capital and talents in the country, in the region, and globally. There are many cross-border employment opportunities. with the multilingual staff of Malaysia and the Philippines are seen as an attractive locations to hire talents for the regional and global markets
Working From Home (“WFH”) – As the name implies, this refers to employees and contract staff rendering their services from home. The advancement of technology and tools have enabled WFM as a way of working life during the pandemic for many workers. Communication tools such as Zoom and MS Team allow online meetings to take place easily and seamlessly.
The virtual workforce (or remote workforce) is gaining popularity and along with it comes the challenges of managing this remote workforce. This includes:
Remote Attendance tracking
Individual Work productivity and performance monitoring
Team collaboration and communication
Online training to impart new skills required
Companies need to re-look at their talent management strategies and plans to cater to these new trends, so as to keep their workforce happy while ensuring that their employees and talents continue to perform and contribute to the success of the organizations.
The Great Resignation, also known as the Big Quit, is an economic trend in which employees voluntarily resign from their jobs en masse, beginning in early 2021, primarily in the United States.
As regional economies are seeing a strong recovery in 2022, we are expecting strong demands for our services. Many of our clients are gearing up their business operations and business activities and they in turn require more talents and employees to drive their business growth, including engaging EPS Consultants to provide more recruitment, outsourcing, and managed services. EPS Consultants have noted a strong increase in hiring activities taking place in the last few months as more employees are returning to work in the workplace. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we expect South East Asia's economy and GDP to grow strongly in 2022. This spells good news for the regional workforce and workers, and they can expect better-paying jobs to be created as the economy charges ahead.
About EPS Consultants: EPS Consultants is a leading HR and Staffing company in Malaysia and we have been providing recruitment, outsourcing, and managed services to our clients for over 22 years. As a regional company with operations in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Japan, EPS has been offering our award-winning service models to many of our clients, which include onsite staffing, remote staffing, onshore and offshore outsourcing
services, and service delivery based on the managed service model, etc. We have also adopted and implemented HR tools and ISO 9001-2015 certified staffing processes which allow us to complete the entire recruitment and employment life cycle, from candidate sourcing to recruiting and deploying the talents to various client projects. Our HR tools also allow us to keep our employee records online and to administer all related HR services to them electronically, no matter where they are located.
Additional information: https://www.eps.my
About The Virtual BPO: Founded by Peter Gossler and Ron Jones, The VirtualBPO provides work from anywhere staff, supported by the BPO Industry’s latest software for Small and Medium Enterprises in 11 languages.
The VirtualBPO leadership group is accustomed to delivering award-winning, world-class levels of service through High-Performance teams, programs, and organizations on the local, regional and global scale. Having designed proprietary frameworks and systems The VirtualBPO is now capable of bringing these services to Small and Medium Enterprises in the local market.
Additional information: https://www.thevirtualbpo.com
Focal locations of The VirtualBPO:
Southeast Asia: Malaysia
America’s: The Caribbean, The Philippines, USA
The Middle East, and Europe: Egypt
Back-office support: Bangladesh
Ron Jones
The VirtualBPO
