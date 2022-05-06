A MASSIVE, MODERN BEACHFRONT HOME IN MEXICO’S MOST LUXURIOUS DESTINATION

Share This Article

CABO SAN LUCAS, BCS, MEXICO, May 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding true luxury just got easier. At the tip of the baja, in Mexico’s most sought-after destination, Casa Ocho is true beachfront decadence.Located in the corridor of Cabo San Lucas, 20-minutes from SJD (San Jose del Cabo) International Airport, Casa Ocho is a 10-bedroom home that sits on one of Cabo’s most coveted beaches. Built in 2011, the villa is a modern masterpiece that was designed by Mexico-based architect Leonardo Aguilar. “It combines so many elements that are subtle, yet absolutely astonishing, which creates the perfect amalgamation of art, design and comfortable living,” says Danette Reid of Cabo Platinum . “Everyone who walks inside is amazed by it.”Casa Ocho, named by its spiritual significance of Immaculate Infinity, is a destination unto itself. Complete with a gourmet kitchen, dual-master bedrooms, a games room, bar, den, pool, hot tub, fire pit and toy garage on the beach and grand entry-way fountains; this is the home that dreams are made of. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, with over 100 linear feet of beachfront, Casa Ocho is more like a luxury boutique hotel. It can sleep up to 34 and has hosted events for more than 150 people.“There are so many homes to choose from in Cabo, but none of them compare to Casa Ocho,” states Danette. “So many people ask why have a house this big…… why not?!”The house was first constructed to accommodate a very large family and over time, that family has scattered around the globe. At present, Casa Ocho rents to the elite. From corporate retreats, to family vacations, intimate weddings and even a few Hollywood productions. Because of its size and unique appearance, Casa Ocho is a in hi-demand. It is also centrally located, close to creature comforts, such as restaurants, golf, a marina and a world-class hospital.Traveling to Cabo is always suggested. Traveling to Cabo and seeing Casa Ocho is a must!About Cabo Platinum:Cabo Platinum is an award-winning villa rental, real estate, property management, interior design, and concierge service in Los Cabos, Mexico. Established in 2011, family-owned Cabo Platinum offers a collection of carefully selected and curated private villas for discerning travelers. The luxury company offers concierge and estate managers in-depth and personal knowledge of the area while providing bespoke vacation and travel plans. These experiences can include private air transportation, yacht charters, personal chefs, excursions, reservations, and more. Visit the website or social media: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, and Twitter.

