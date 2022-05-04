eZ-XPO Announces The World's 1st Inflation Buster -Hybrid Event & Work Lite 365

Hybrid Events and Work Lite to Fight Inflation and More Traffic and Sales Virtual Exhibit Hall Hybrid Event & Work Network Boost Daily Traffic & Leads

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the world's 1st Inflation Buster – Hybrid Event and Work Lite solution for professionals, startups, small businesses, event planners, trade show organizers, marketers, and for-profit and non-profit organizations.

With the new hybrid events and work trends, every business will need to equip itself to empower all employees, partners, and customers for the hybrid event and work model.

With eZ-XPO – Hybrid Events & Work Lite, every organization can start with $99/month and scale up to unlimited users and events with the following powerful features:

• Hybrid Event – host a hybrid event for a trade show, training summit, and job fair 365 days

• Hybrid Work – offer the virtual office to all employees with live chat 24/7

• Hybrid X – host breakout rooms to reinvent your collaboration process to engage your customers and partners

"eZ-XPO – Hybrid Events & Work Lite is perfect to fight global Inflation for organizations like associations, chambers of commerce, marketplaces, and partner network with employees, and partners. Not only can we help reduce time and costs substantially, but we can also help generate organic traffic and leads – that is another huge bonus and cost savings," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

For the 1st ten customers, you also get a FREE Virtual Avatar ($500 value), also get a FREE enrollment to our new Digital Collaborator Business Collaborator Program with a $199 value.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo transforms the trade show, hybrid events/work, and lead generation industry into a Virtual Network Ecosystem with daily organic traffic and leads. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual collaborative network that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world's all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com.

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

